By Francis Pelletier on 2017.03.03

DataDirect Networks, Inc., Chatsworth, CA, has been assigned a patent (9,547,616) developed by Weber, Bret S., Wichita, KS, for a "high bandwidth symmetrical storage controller."

The abstract of the patent published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office states: "Provided herein are systems, apparatuses and methods, (i.e., utilities) that allow for increasing the bandwidth of a processing complex of a storage controller. The utilities utilize a symmetrical approach where PCIe switches overcome limitations of prior art processor complexes. The symmetrical approach provided by the disclosed utilities as incorporated into a storage controller provides equal access from any host path/channel to any drive path/channel, (i.e., storage element). More specifically, a first or a first set of PCIe switches connect front-end PCIe host bus adaptors, which are connectable to host systems, to front-end data paths of a plurality of PCIe memory controllers. A second or second set of PCIe switches connect backend host bus adapters, which are connectable to storage elements, to back-end data paths of the plurality of PCIe memory controllers. The symmetrical architecture provides at least twice the bandwidth of prior art architectures."

The patent application was filed on February 19, 2014 (14/184,064).